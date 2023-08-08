New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Continuing its fight against the drug menace in the country, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday recovered 1.04 kg of cocaine, estimated to be valued at over Rs 10.4 crore in the international illicit market, from an import consignment.

According to an official statement released by DRI, a specific intelligence was developed by DRI that certain consignments imported from Ecuador were likely to contain narcotic drugs. Bill of entry for import was not filed for the consignment.

The consignment, declared to contain ‘Teak Rough Square Logs’ having a gross weight of 220.63 MT, which had been imported at Mundra port from Ecuador, was identified for detailed examination.

During the examination, one packet was found tightly wrapped in one of the containers. The sample was drawn from the suspected packet and a test was conducted. The test confirmed the presence of cocaine in the packet.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

