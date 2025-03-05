Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5 (ANI): In a significant operation against gold smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully intercepted a passenger carrying foreign-origin gold bars valued at Rs 12.56 crore at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, a press release said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted an Indian female passenger aged around 33 years who had arrived from Dubai to Bengaluru via Emirates flight on March 3, 2025. Upon examination, gold bars weighing 14.2 kg were found ingeniously concealed on the person.

The contraband, valued at Rs. 12.56 Crore, was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Following the interception, DRI officers conducted a search at her residential premises located at Lavelle Road, Bengaluru where she resides with her husband. The search resulted in the seizure of gold jewelry worth Rs 2.06 Crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 Crore.

The lady passenger has been placed under arrest under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and remanded to judicial custody.

The total seizure in the case stands at Rs 17.29 Crore, marking a significant blow to organized gold smuggling networks. The haul of 14.2 kgs is one of the biggest seizures of gold at Bengaluru International airport in recent times. (ANI)

