Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zone Unit, seized 25 kg of gold worth about Rs 11.63 crores on the outskirts of the city and arrested three persons in this connection with the case.

The DRI officials said that 25 kg of gold worth 11.63 crores and a car valued at Rs 25 lakhs used for concealing were seized under the Customs Act,1962. Three persons travelling in the car and involved in smuggling of said gold were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Based on specific intelligence, the officers of DRI mounted surveillance on the Vijayawada- Hyderabad Highway and intercepted a car in the early hours of March 23 at Panthangi Toll Plaza around 55 km away from Hyderabad.

The said SUV bearing Assam registration had travelled more than 2,500 km all the way from Guwahati towards Hyderabad crossing the poll-bound states of Assam and West Bengal, according to a statement.

After a detailed inspection of the said car, gold was recovered.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the smuggled foreign marked gold was handed over in Guwahati, Assam to be delivered in Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)