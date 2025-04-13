New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 52.67 kg methamphetamine tablets, valued at Rs 52.67 crore in the international drug market, from the outskirts of Aizawl, Mizoram, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the narcotic had been smuggled into Mizoram from Myanmar via the Zokhawthar sector.

In a late-night operation on April 11, the DRI officers intercepted a 12-wheeler truck and seized 52.67 kg methamphetamine tablets, from the outskirts of Aizawl, the ministry said.

Total 53 meticulously packed, brick-sized packets were found hidden within the folds of the tarpaulin cover of the truck which was carrying the contraband.

The packets bore inscriptions such as "3030 Export Only" and "999", alongside diamond symbols, and contained orange-pink tablets. Tests conducted using the NDPS Field Test Kit confirmed the tablets contained methamphetamine, the ministry added.

The truck, registered in Nagaland, had originated from Zokhawthar's sensitive border town near the Indo-Myanmar frontier and was enroute to Tripura.

DRI intercepted the vehicle before it left Mizoram. Notably, the truck carried no declared goods at the time. Earlier, it had transported cement from Meghalaya to Champhai before continuing to Zokhawthar, where the contraband was loaded.

The truck's driver and his assistant were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Methamphetamine, also known as 'ice' or 'crystal meth', has become a significant challenge for law enforcement agencies in India, particularly through the porous northeastern borders.

In the current calendar year, DRI has seized 148.50 kg methamphetamine tablets in the North Eastern Region.

