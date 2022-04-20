Anakapalle (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized Ganja worth more than 2 crores in the Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh, said a press release by the DRI on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the officials acted upon a specific input about a substantial quantity of cannabis also known as Ganja being transported by one person on a truck bearing the UP registration en route the National Highway (NH)-16 from Anakapalle towards Hyderabad via Vijayawada.

"The DRI sleuths from Visakhapatnam Regional Unit proceeded in the early hours of 17 April 2022 (Sunday) and found the said truck in accident-met and abandoned condition in a trench abutting NH-16 near Gobburu, Anakapalle District," read the statement.

It further said," On preliminary examination, the truck was found laden with the contraband concealed under the bales of old Empty Gunny bags. The officers crane-lifted and then shifted the truck along with its contents."

After the due procedure, 1169.30 Kilogram of Cannabis, worth Rs 2.33 crore (2,33,00,000) was recovered and confiscated along with the truck and cover goods, said the statement.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

