Hyderabad, Aug 12 (PTI) Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films "Mumbai Meri Jaan", "Drishyam" and "Madaari", has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital here for the treatment of liver ailments, sources said on Wednesday.

Kamat was admitted on July 31 and is currently under the supervision of senior doctors, they said.

Also Read | Amarinder Singh Launches 'Punjab Smart Connect Scheme', Personally Gives Smartphones to 6 Class XII Students: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 12, 2020.

Hospital authorities are tight-lipped about his health condition but a source close to the director said, "Kamat has been suffering from liver cirrhosis for sometime".

"He is in the ICU at a hospital in Hyderabad. His condition is critical," the insider added.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2020: BMC Denies Social Media Reports of Prohibiting Ganpati Immersion in Sea, Clarifies That It Has Not Issued Any Such Order.

Kamat, 50, made his directorial debut with the Marathi film "Dombivali Fast" in 2005. His Bollywood debut was 2008's "Mumbai Meri Jaan", starring Irrfan and R Madhavan.

Kamat also played the negative role in John Abraham-starrer "Rocky Handsome" in 2016, which he also directed.

His biggest hit was Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam", which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name. PTI VVK KKP GDK SJR BK RDS RDS RB RB 08121653 NNNNunt the economic and epidemiological situation and the damage which has been wrought by the pandemic in Russia and the wider world," he said Thursday.

The fine was imposed in March over a case involving allegedly forged medical documents to give an athlete an alibi for not being available for drug testing, under Yurchenko's predecessor Dmitry Shlyakhtin.

On behalf of the federation, Yurchenko in March admitted charges that it broke anti-doping rules in that case. Disciplinary charges filed against Shlyakhtin and six other people by the Athletics Integrity Unit remain unresolved.

When World Athletics issued the fine in March, Yurchenko pledged that the federation, known as RusAF, would make every effort to pay. He later said it could not afford the payments.

RusAF itself has been under suspension from World Athletics since 2015 over widespread doping. That forces its athletes to register for neutral status to compete outside their home country. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)