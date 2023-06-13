Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): A driver allegedly mowed down a passenger with his car and crushed him to death because the latter raised objections to him over criticizing PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on Monday, said the police.

The accused fled after committing the crime and is absconding, added the police.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Kills Mother, Brings Her Dead Body to Police Station in Suitcase; Know Why.

The accused identified as Amzad is a resident of the Vindhyachal police station area in Mirzapur. While, the deceased victim Rajesh Dubey (50) is a resident of Kolahi village, added the police.

"The deceased Rajesh Dubey went to his brother Rakesh Dubey's son's wedding in Mirzapur by this car. A relative of his, who was also sitting in the SUV, told that there were some arguments over politics which irked the driver, which led to the incident", said Mirzapur Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra.

Also Read | 4 Young Boys Drown in Arabian Sea Off Mumbai’s Juhu Beach: Two Bodies Recovered, Search for Two Others Missing Continues, Says BMC.

The deceased victim was returning from a marriage function in a taxi being driven by Amzad, as per the police. During the journey, Dubey and other passengers got engaged in a political discussion, the police said. During the discussion, Amzad started criticizing PM Modi and UP CM Yogi aggressively, the police further said.

Dubey allegedly objected to Amzad insulting PM Modi and CM Yogi and the two got into a heated argument. The other passengers sitting in the car intervened and pacified the duo.

After some time, the passengers began leaving the vehicle one at a time as their destinations arrived. Rajesh was the only passenger left behind. Amzad reportedly stopped the car in the middle of the road and asked Rajesh to get down from his car.

It is alleged that after getting down on the road, when Rajesh Dubey was going towards his house on foot, Amzad allegedly rammed his speeding SUV into him from behind and crushed him to death.

When the villagers got to know about the incident, they got infuriated. They gathered on the highway which blocked the Mirzapur-Prayagraj road.

The villagers demanded calling the District Magistrate (DM) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) on the site.

The SP, District Officer and Circle Officer reached the spot and calmed the people. They assured them of the strict action against the accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)