New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday said that information has been received that a drone was seen near the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Information has been received that a drone has been seen near the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. We are verifying the facts," the official statement said.

Also Read | Sex Determination Based Abortion Perpetuates Gender Inequalities, Says Delhi High Court.

Police are verifying the facts, the Delhi Police added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)