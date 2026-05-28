India News | Drones, CCTV Surveillance Deployed for Bakrid Prayers in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Tight security arrangements, including drone monitoring and CCTV surveillance, were put in place in Ayodhya on Thursday as devotees gathered at Eidgahs and mosques to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid), officials said.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ayodhya Gaurav Grover said elaborate arrangements had been made at all locations where namaz was being offered.

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"Tight security arrangements have been done for all the places where namaz is being offered. Under the supervision of gazetted officers, police and administrative officials have been out on duty... CCTVs, drones and other techniques are all being used," Grover said.

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi also extended greetings on the occasion and said authorities had ensured that government directives were being followed during the celebrations.

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"All my best wishes for Eid. I hope people celebrate this festival peacefully. Namaz is being offered in mosques and Eidgahs. Nowhere is it being done on roads. Government's directives are being followed," Tripathi told ANI.

Security was also heightened at Durgadi Fort on Eid al-Adha as prayers are offered at the Idgah inside the fort complex. During this time, the administration temporarily stops Hindu devotees from entering the fort's Durgadevi Temple.

Protesting against this, Shiv Sena workers & Hindu organisations held a protest. The fort houses both a temple and a Durga temple.

ADCP Sanjay Jadhav said, "Every year, a protest demonstration is held at Durgadi Fort (by Hindu groups over temporary restriction of Hindu devotees from entering the fort's temple during Eid al-Adha). In view of this, we have made all security arrangements. The protest has been held every year for the last 30-40 years. The arrangements have been made keeping in mind that both the agitation and the Eid prayers are held peacefully."

Across the country, Muslims celebrated Eid al-Adha with prayers and gatherings from the early hours of the day.

In the national capital, special prayers were offered at the historic Fatehpuri Masjid in Old Delhi, while large crowds gathered at Jama Masjid and several Eidgahs to mark the festival.

A devotee who came to offer prayers at Jama Masjid said the occasion symbolised unity and peace.

"We convey the message of brotherhood. We want this festival to be celebrated with great joy. We pray to Allah for the progress of the country, peace, and brotherhood," he said.

Delhi Police also heightened security arrangements across sensitive areas ahead of the celebrations.

Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said extensive arrangements, including route marches and flag marches, had been carried out in areas with mixed populations.

"Security arrangements have been put in place. So far, the celebrations have remained completely incident-free, and we hope this trend will continue. As part of the festival, the ritual sacrifice will be carried out strictly indoors," Verma said.

In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district too, Eid prayers were conducted peacefully under heavy security deployment.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice, commemorates Prophet Abraham's devotion and willingness to sacrifice in obedience to God. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)