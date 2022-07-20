Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has set a shining example for women's empowerment in the country. People of her hometown Rairangpur in Odisha expressed their pride and confidence in Odisha's daughter and said that she proved that women can achieve anything.

Murmu's hometown in Rairangpur is all prepped for celebration on Wednesday, hours before the declaration of results.

In the exclusive conversation with ANI, Saraswati, Murmu's aunt said, "During our time, we the girls were always told what will you do by studying. People used to ask her what will she be able to do. Now she proved to them what she can do.

"Murmu has struggled a lot throughout her life. It is the fruits of relentless struggle. She is of a very humble and grounded nature. We are always together in happiness and sadness," she added.

She further said, "I think all her achievements are fruits of her hard work and struggle. Whenever she comes to villages, she always brings chocolates for the children of the family.

"Murmu proved that women can do anything. She was always a studious person. We have lots of memories with her. I am her aunt however, I am younger than her. I have learnt a lot from her. I think through her story, everyone should learn that women are no less and can achieve anything," she added.

Murmu's daughter-in-law said, "We are all very happy about her becoming a presidential candidate. She has become an inspiration for women. She always enquires about our farms. She always encourages the children of the village to study. She always used to visit the village when she was governor."

Shalini Murmu, a plus two student in Rairangpur said, "I am a plus two student here. She is from our village. Droupadi Murmu is a big inspiration for all the students of this village."

Voting for presidential polls began at 10 am at the Parliament House on Monday and the state legislative assemblies to elect the 15th President of India. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on July 21.

NDA's Murmu has the support of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (Secular), Shiromani Akali Dal, both the factions of Shiv Sena and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Murmu is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha Minister. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President.

The Opposition's Sinha, a former Union Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government who later joined Trinamool Congress, is backed by Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Sinha resigned from TMC before he was nominated as the Opposition's candidate for the presidential poll. (ANI)

