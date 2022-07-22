Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], July 22 (ANI): Droupadi Murmu getting elected as the 15th President of India is an inspiration for everyone, her brother Tarinisen Tudu said on Thursday as he expressed his happiness over the outcome of the Presidential election.

Droupadi Murmu, who was the candidate of the BJP-led NDA, emerged victorious in the Presidential election on Thursday after counting of votes.

Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value of 6,76,803 while her opponent Yashwant Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value of 3,80,177.

Tarinisen Tudu noted that Droupadi Murmu, who belongs to the tribal community, has struggled a lot from childhood.

"I am overjoyed that my sister, a tribal woman, has been elected as the President. She has struggled a lot since her childhood. This is an inspiration for everybody," Tarinisen Tudu, brother of the newly elected President Droupadi Murmu told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her election as new President of the country and said she has emerged as a ray of hope for citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his best wishes to Draupadi Murmu who will succeed him in the highest office of the country.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister said that India has scripted history as a daughter hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected President.

"India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!" he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister said Droupadi Murmu's life motivates every Indian.

"Droupadi Murmu Ji's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden," he said.

The Prime Minister thanked MPs and MLAs who supported her candidature cutting across party lines.

"Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey," he said.

"I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy," he added.

Murmu had received over 50 per cent of the total value of valid votes at the end of the third round of counting. (ANI)

