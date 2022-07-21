New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): After National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu emerged victorious in the Presidential election, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said this day will be written in gold in the country's history.

"Today will be a day to be written in gold in the country's history. I extend my heartiest congratulations to Droupadi Murmu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has uplifted the country and our tribal communities. Every section of the country feels the presence of inclusivity and opportunities," Goyal told mediapersons here.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says Denying Unmarried Woman Right to Safe Abortion Violates Her Personal Autonomy and Freedom.

"This new history will speed up India's progress, in political, social, economic and all other aspects. The whole country has celebrated her win today. PM Modi has delivered a message which will be remembered for years to come. Droupadi Murmu will rewrite history," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the election of Murmu to the highest constitutional position in the country reflects the true democracy in India.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Polytechnic Student Murdered in Bilaspur District, Body Cut into Pieces; Probe Underway.

Singh also met on Thursday at her residence to congratulate her victory in the presidential polls.

"When I talk about the democracy of India, a poor person from a village can become President of the country, which is the highest Constitutional post in the country. I think that there can be nothing more joyous for the citizens of the country today," Singh told mediapersons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her election as new President of the country and said she has emerged as a ray of hope for citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his best wishes to Murmu who will succeed him in the highest office of the country.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister said that India has scripted history as a daughter hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected President.

"India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!" he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister said Droupadi Murmu's life motivates every Indian.

"Droupadi Murmu Ji's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden," he said.

The Prime Minister thanked MPs and MLAs who supported her candidature cutting across party lines.

"Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey," he said.

"I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy," he added.

Murmu already has 50 per cent of the total value of valid votes at the end of the third round of counting.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, who is returning officer for the election, told the media that Droupadi Murmu has got 2161 votes whose electoral value is 5,77,777.

The presidential contest was between Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha."Up to this round, the cumulative total is - total valid votes is 3219 with a total value of 8,38,839 of which Droupadi Murmu gets 2161 votes of the value of 5,77,777. Yashwant Sinha gets 1058 votes of the value of 2,61,062," Mody said.

Odisha's Rairangpur village, the native place of Droupadi Murmu erupted in celebrations in anticipation of Droupadi Murmu's victory.

A large crowd gathered outside BJP headquarters in Delhi earlier this evening to celebrate her victory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)