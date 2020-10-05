Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 5 (ANI): Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the drug case in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Tuesday.

He was summoned by the ED for his alleged involvement with some of the accused in the Bengaluru drug trafficking case.

Also Read | Pune-Lonavala Local Train Services to Resume From October 12 for Essential Service Providers.

He was earlier questioned by the probe agency for over eight hours in Kochi. He has reached Bangaluru today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)