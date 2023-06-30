Thrissur (Ker), Jun 30 (PTI) In a relief for a woman who was arrested by the Excise sleuths in Kerala for alleged possession of drugs, the lab results of the seized materials from her have revealed that those were not narcotic substances.

The results of the chemical examination done on the drugs seized from her beauty parlour said Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) was not detected in the stamps contained in the packet.

The chemical analysis of the 12 "small stamp-like hard paper pieces weighing 0.160 gram" was conducted at the Chemical Examiner's Laboratory Department, Ernakulam.

The woman was arrested by the Excise officials on February 27 following a raid conducted at her beauty parlour in Chalakkudy near here, on the basis of a complaint.

She was released on bail after two-and-a-half months.

The woman told news channels on Friday that she was "trapped" by someone and sought a detailed probe to find out the real culprits behind it.

