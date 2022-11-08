Brown powder-like substance appearing to be Heroin weighing about 1.4 kg seized (Photo:ANI)

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], November 8 (ANI): The narcotic cell CID arrested a notorious drug dealer in West Bengal's Murshidabad and seized a huge quantity of brown powder-like substance appearing to be Heroin weighing about 1.4 kg which valued around Rs 70 lakh, according to the police.

The drug dealer was identified as Monirul Sk hailing from Murshidabad.

Also Read | MP: Three Held After Viral Video Shows Them Brutally Beating Up Woman in Indore.

According to an official statement, the arrest was made in front of Style Bazar under Karimpur police station on Monday evening after acting upon a source. The brown powder-like substance appearing to be Heroin was concealed in a nylon bag.

Motorcycle and mobile phone were seized from his possession.

Also Read | Twitter Told to Block Handles of Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra Over Copyright Issues by Bengaluru Court; Party Says 'Pursuing All Legal Remedies At Our Disposal'.

"The market value of the seized heroin is Rs 70 lakhs. One Bajaj Discover m/cycle & one mobile phone also seized from his possession. Over the written complaint Karimpur ps case no 285/22 Dt 7/11/22 U/S 21(c)/ 29, r/w sec 8(c) NDPS Act. Search/seizure/ arrest/ labelling procedure done under coverage of videography," the statement said.

"The accused will be produced before the Court of Ld Spl Judge NDPS Court, Krishnanagar, Nadia tomorrow with PC prayer," it added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)