Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 11 (ANI): As many as 81 capsules of drugs were recovered from the body of a woman passenger who had arrived at Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore Airport from Sharjah, Air Intelligence Unit said on Wednesday.

The woman had swallowed the drug capsules, which upon testing, were found to be Methamphetamine drugs.

"Officers intercepted a woman passenger who had arrived in Coimbatore from Sharjah on 6th May and recovered 81 capsules from her body. The woman had swallowed the capsules, which upon testing were found to be Methamphetamine drugs," Air Intelligence Unit, Coimbatore said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

