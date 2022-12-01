Cachar (Assam) [India], December 1 (ANI): Assam Police on Thursday arrested a drug peddler in Cachar and seized suspected heroin from his possession.

Police intercepted a vehicle in Lakhipur area in Assam's Cachar district. Accordingly, a person namely Saddam Hussain, a resident of Baskandi was arrested. Police seized 12 soap cases (150 gram) suspected to be Narcotic Substance (Heroin) from his possession.

Meanwhile,tThe Border Security Force (BSF) of Guwahati Frontier seized 5,023 kilogram of ganja, 43,719 Yaba tablets and apprehended 221 smugglers this year so far, informed officials on Thursday.

Since January 1 till November 30 this year, the troops of BSF under Guwahati Frontier have rescued 8,678 cattle heads, seized 41,876 phensydyl bottles, 5,023 kgs of ganja, 43,719 Yaba tablets (worth Rs 2.18 crore) and 5,13,000 FICN, added officials.

"During the period, the BSF troops apprehended 139 Indian smugglers/miscreants and 82 Bangladeshi smugglers/miscreants. Total seizure worth Rs 11.72 crore consisting of cattle heads, phensedyl, Yaba tablets, ganja on Indo-Bangladesh Border under its jurisdiction," read an official statement. (ANI)

