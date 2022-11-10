Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 10 (ANI): A drug peddler was apprehended in a raid in Odisha's Bhubaneswar in the early morning of Wednesday along with contraband brown sugar weighing more than 2 Kg worth almost Rs 2 crore, according to the police.

Special Task Force Bhubaneswar with the help of Khordha District police carried out the raids near the Khorda-Jatni bypass over the bridge.

The drug peddler was identified as Rakesh Samantray, a resident of Nayagarh.

According to an official statement, brown sugar weighing more than 2 Kg (2020 gm), one knife and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from his possession.

"The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of such contraband materials, for which the accused person was arrested and will be forwarded to the court of Addl District & Sessions cum Spl. Judge, Khordha. In this connection STF PS Case No.26 dated 09.11.2022 U/s 21(c)/29 of NDPS Act 1985 r/w. Sec.307 IPC was registered," the statement said.

It informed that the arrested person was also in judicial custody in a murder case since 2018 i.e. in connection with Khandagiri PS Case No. 320/2018 U/s. 302/458 IPC and was recently released from jail with a conditional bail.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

"Since 2020, STF has seized more than 61 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 Gram Cocaine and more than 111 quintals of Ganja/Marijuna, Opium 750 gram and arrested more than 163 drug dealers/peddlers," the statement said. (ANI)

