Jammu, Mar 4 (PTI) A drug peddler was arrested with cannabis in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, officials said.

A police party, while performing patrolling duty in its jurisdictional area, intercepted a man who was moving under suspicious circumstances at Surinsar morh, they said.

During frisking, 42 rolls weighing a total of 880 g of charas was recovered from his possession, the officials said.

The accused, identified as Vikram Kumar, was and contraband item seized from him, they said.

A case has been registered in this regard at Samba police station and an investigation is underway.

