Chandigarh, Jun 15 (PTI) Punjab Police Thursday said it has busted a gang of drugs and arms smugglers arresting five of is members in Gurdaspur district.

Police said they have recovered Rs 40 lakh in cash, two pistols, including a Glock, and some cartridges from their possession.

They also recovered 15 grams of heroin from the accused who were arrested from Naka Babri bypass in Gurdaspur.

Preliminary investigation has suggested that the five were smuggling contraband from Jammu's Samba border, said police.

A case has been registered against them under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Indian Penal Code. A further investigation is underway.

