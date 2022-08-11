New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Six people, including two African nationals, have been arrested in four separate operations during which drugs worth more than Rs 10 crore were recovered in the national capital, police said on Thursday.

A total of 1.7 kilogram heroin, 10 gram cocaine and 12 gram MD collectively worth more than Rs 10 crore in the international market have been seized from their possessions, they said.

In the first operation, police got a tip-off regarding drug smuggler Shampen Singh, a resident of Mangolpuri. A raid was conducted near Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Singh was apprehended with 500 gram of heroin. He was previously arrested for gambling and possession of arms, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) KPS Malhotra said.

Two drug smugglers, Suman and Arpan, were apprehended near Mangolpuri Industrial Area, when they came to deliver a consignment of 500 grams of the contraband to their associate, police said.

In other incident, two African nationals -- Vitalis Chinedu and Caleb Mazie Ogbuagu-- were nabbed and 513 gram heroin, 10 gram cocaine and 12 gram MD were recovered from them.

In the last operation, Vijay Kumar, a resident of Wazirpur, was apprehended near Peeragarhi Chowk and 200 gram heroine was recovered from his possession. He has eight cases against him including those registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Arms Act and attempt to murder, police added.

