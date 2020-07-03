Imphal, Jul 3 (PTI) A huge consignment of drugs, including brown sugar and yaba tablets, worth Rs 2 crore was seized in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur on Friday and one person was arrested in this connection, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police personnel intercepted a car and seized 75 packets of brown sugar weighing 958 gm and 5,000 yaba tablets from the vehicle in the Kondong Lairembi area in Moreh, Tengnoupal district Superintendent of Police T Vikramjit Singh said.

Also Read | Why PM Modi 'Did Not Name China' in Address to Jawans in Ladakh? Congress' P Chidambaram Asks.

Seeing the police personnel, the two occupants of the car tried to flee abandoning the vehicle. While one person was nabbed, the other managed to escape, he said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the other person and a case registered at the Moreh police station, the officer added.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir | Movement For Non-Essential Activities Remains Barred From 10 pm to 5 am: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)