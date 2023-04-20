Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], April 20 (ANI): Assam Police seized a large number of contraband drugs worth Rs 3 crore and arrested two persons in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the transportation of drugs, a team of Karbi Anglong district police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday evening jointly set up a Naka checking at the Lahorijan area near Bokajan and intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS-11DC-4350, the police official said.

Also Read | Germany: Hundreds of Flights Canceled Amid Strikes.

"On being thorough search of the vehicle, the police team recovered a total of 45 soap cases containing 529.36 grams of heroin. The heroin packets were hidden inside the spare tyre of the vehicle. We have arrested two persons from Manipur. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 3 crore," John Das, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan told ANI.

The arrested persons were identified as Th Boby (21 years old) and Pusham Abdul Hasim (26 years old).

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 20%, 12,591 New Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours.

The drugs were seized under the supervision of the SDPO Bokajan.

On April 8, Police seized large quantities of contraband drugs and apprehended one lady in two separate operations in Assam's Karimganj and Guwahati.

In the first operation, Karimganj district police seized 110 packets of Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 lakh in the Badarpur area.

A police officer of Badarpur police station, Bijay Goswami said. "Based on secret information, we launched a search operation at the Badarpur area on Saturday night."

"When we reached the spot, a drug peddler named Dilwar Hussain noticed the police team and ran away from the area by throwing a bag. We found 110 packets of Yaba tablets in the bag and also conducted a search operation at his house. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 10 lakh," Bijay Goswami said.

In a separate operation, a team from Hatigaon police station of Guwahati on Saturday night conducted a search operation at a rented house in the Hatigaon area and seized 69 soap cases filled with suspected to be heroin, cash of Rs 7,56,680, four mobile phones and three car keys and one vehicle from the house. The Police also apprehended a lady. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)