Bengaluru, Nov 22 (PTI) In separate operations, Bengaluru Police arrested five individuals and intercepted two major drug consignments worth over Rs 6 crore, officials said on Friday.

Police suspect the drugs were being smuggled into Bengaluru for illegal sales during the New Year celebrations in the city and surrounding areas.

In the first case, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police seized banned drugs such as MDMA crystals, cocaine, and ecstasy pills from two foreigners allegedly involved in their sale under the Soladevanahalli police station limits.

"We seized 1.5 kg of MDMA crystals, 202 grams of cocaine, and 12 ecstasy pills. We also seized two mobile phones. The total value of the drugs is around Rs 3 crore," Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda told reporters.

The CCB received a tip-off and arrested the two foreigners. "During the investigation, we found that they had come to India five years ago on medical visas. They were involved in selling drugs in Mumbai and Delhi, with complaints against them in Mumbai. Now, they are selling banned drugs in Bengaluru. They will be sent to judicial custody," Dayananda said.

In the second operation, police arrested three people and seized a large consignment of 318 kg of ganja, worth Rs 3.25 crore. The drugs were reportedly brought to the city from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off, the Govindapura police arrested the trio while it was allegedly transporting the drugs in a car. The vehicle was also seized, a senior police officer said.

Investigation revealed that the main accused, a Kerala native, has a history of drug peddling and several cases, including robbery and attempted murder, registered against him, the senior police officer added.

