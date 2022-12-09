Karbi Anglong (Assam), December 9: Three drug peddlers were arrested and a huge contraband of drugs worth Rs 7 crores was seized from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, the police said on Friday.

Officials said that based on a tip off, a team of Karbi Anglong police led by the Superintendent of Police of Karbi Anglong district and John Das, SDPO of Bokajan on Thursday night launched an operation and intercepted two trucks bearing registration number NL-02N-3758 and MN-01-9912 at Khatkhati area.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Denied Sex Twice in One Night, Man Strangles Wife To Death, Dumps Body in Polythene Bag in Amroha.

They said that during the search, 30,000 banned Yaba tablets and 55 soap cases containing 757.15 grams of heroin were recovered from the two vehicles.

"We have arrested three persons for carrying contraband drugs. The estimated value of the seized drugs is around Rs 7 crore," John Das, SDPO of Bokajan said.

Also Read | Goa: Konkan Railway Saves Rs 31 Lakh in Two Years Through Rooftop Solar Power Project at Madgaon Station.

The arrested persons were identified as Islam Uddin (29 years old), Md Samir (33 years old), and Md Manaobi (35 years old) and they are hailing from Manipur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)