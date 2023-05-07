Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a nearly 10-kilometre-long roadshow in Karnataka's Bengaluru today for the second straight day as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign which entered its last leg ahead of the state Assembly elections.

People gathered in huge numbers carrying musical instruments including drums to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister who also held a nearly 26 km roadshow yesterday in the city covering nearly 13 constituencies.

Keeping PM's roadshow in mind, security has been tightened in Bengaluru.

According to Prime Minister's schedule, he will begin the roadshow at 10 am from the Kempegowda statue at New Tippasandra Road moving towards the HAL 2nd stage, Old Madras Road.

The roadshow will conclude at Trinity Circle by 11.30 am and with this, the two-day-long mega roadshow of PM Modi in Karnataka's capital will come to an end.

Earlier on Saturday, Modi held a 26 kilometres road show in the city and covered most parts of South Bengaluru.

"If only words could describe what I just saw in Bengaluru! I bow to the people of this vibrant city for showering me with affection that I will cherish for my entire life," the PM tweeted after the roadshow.

PM Modi will also address four public meetings in different parts of the state later today.

As there is a NEET exam scheduled, PM Modi will wrap up the roadshow by 11.30 am making a shorter stretch of the roadshow.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. (ANI)

