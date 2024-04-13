India News | Drunken Youths Stop Adhir Chowdhury's Car in Berhampore; Cong Cries TMC Conspiracy

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A group of unidentified youths "stopped" the West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's car in his Lok Sabha constituency Baharampur and shouted "go back" slogan on Saturday.

Agency News PTI| Apr 13, 2024 05:24 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Drunken Youths Stop Adhir Chowdhury's Car in Berhampore; Cong Cries TMC Conspiracy

Baharampur (WB), Apr 13 (PTI) A group of unidentified youths "stopped" the West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's car in his Lok Sabha constituency Baharampur and shouted "go back" slogan on Saturday.

Chowdhury, who is seeking re-election from the constituency, held the Trinamool Congress responsible for this and alleged that it was a practice started by the state's ruling party from last year's civic polls.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal in Jail: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Claims Delhi CM Not Being Allowed In-Person Meetings With Family in Tihar.

"This is nothing but a ploy to stop me. The local TMC is behind this. They want people not to work for tkul Preet Singh Radiates Summer Vibes in Yellow Long Kurti and White Pants! (See Pics)

  • Pana Sankranti 2024 Special Food: From Pana to Manda Pitha, 5 Delicious Foods for Celebrating Odia New Year
  • Viral
    Kerala: Wild Elephant Rescued From Water-Filled Pit in Ernakulam, Video Surfaces Kerala: Wild Elephant Rescued From Water-Filled Pit in Ernakulam, Video Surfaces
  • Festivals
    Yamuna Chhath 2024 Date in India: Know Shubh Muhurat, Timings, Celebrations and Significance of Goddess Yamuna's Birth Anniversary Yamuna Chhath 2024 Date in India: Know Shubh Muhurat, Timings, Celebrations and Significance of Goddess Yamuna's Birth Anniversary
  • Videos
    Happy Bohag Bihu 2024 Greetings: Wishes, Quotes, Images And HD Wallpapers For Loved Ones Happy Bohag Bihu 2024 Greetings: Wishes, Quotes, Images And HD Wallpapers For Loved Ones
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Drunken Youths Stop Adhir Chowdhury's Car in Berhampore; Cong Cries TMC Conspiracy

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A group of unidentified youths "stopped" the West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's car in his Lok Sabha constituency Baharampur and shouted "go back" slogan on Saturday.

    Agency News PTI| Apr 13, 2024 05:24 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Drunken Youths Stop Adhir Chowdhury's Car in Berhampore; Cong Cries TMC Conspiracy

    Baharampur (WB), Apr 13 (PTI) A group of unidentified youths "stopped" the West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's car in his Lok Sabha constituency Baharampur and shouted "go back" slogan on Saturday.

    Chowdhury, who is seeking re-election from the constituency, held the Trinamool Congress responsible for this and alleged that it was a practice started by the state's ruling party from last year's civic polls.

    Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal in Jail: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Claims Delhi CM Not Being Allowed In-Person Meetings With Family in Tihar.

    "This is nothing but a ploy to stop me. The local TMC is behind this. They want people not to work for the Congress party. This is the same thing they had done during the civic polls last year," Chowdhury told reporters.

    The leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha claimed that a group of "drunken" youths came in front of this vehicle when he was returning home after campaigning in the afternoon

    Also Read | 'Paid Rs 50 Crore to AAP Leader Kailash Gahlot for Rajya Sabha Seat', Claims Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

    "They were yelling: Go back, go back!! I stopped and asked them what their complaints were. Initially, only one person was there, but then several others joined him. I realised that it was organised by the TMC. But they would not be able to stop me in this way," he said.

    Chowdhury said he informed the district superintendent of police on the matter and sought his intervention.

    The TMC has fielded former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan against Chowdhury who has been winning the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency since 1999.

    Polls will take place in Baharampur on May 13.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Agency News PTI| Apr 13, 2024 05:24 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Drunken Youths Stop Adhir Chowdhury's Car in Berhampore; Cong Cries TMC Conspiracy

    Baharampur (WB), Apr 13 (PTI) A group of unidentified youths "stopped" the West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's car in his Lok Sabha constituency Baharampur and shouted "go back" slogan on Saturday.

    Chowdhury, who is seeking re-election from the constituency, held the Trinamool Congress responsible for this and alleged that it was a practice started by the state's ruling party from last year's civic polls.

    Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal in Jail: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Claims Delhi CM Not Being Allowed In-Person Meetings With Family in Tihar.

    "This is nothing but a ploy to stop me. The local TMC is behind this. They want people not to work for the Congress party. This is the same thing they had done during the civic polls last year," Chowdhury told reporters.

    The leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha claimed that a group of "drunken" youths came in front of this vehicle when he was returning home after campaigning in the afternoon

    Also Read | 'Paid Rs 50 Crore to AAP Leader Kailash Gahlot for Rajya Sabha Seat', Claims Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

    "They were yelling: Go back, go back!! I stopped and asked them what their complaints were. Initially, only one person was there, but then several others joined him. I realised that it was organised by the TMC. But they would not be able to stop me in this way," he said.

    Chowdhury said he informed the district superintendent of police on the matter and sought his intervention.

    The TMC has fielded former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan against Chowdhury who has been winning the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency since 1999.

    Polls will take place in Baharampur on May 13.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    CUET PG Result 2024
    50K+ searches
    Rishabh Pant
    50K+ searches
    Happy Baisakhi images
    20K+ searches
    Indian Army
    20K+ searches
    Israel
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Google Trends Google Trends
    CUET PG Result 2024
    50K+ searches
    Rishabh Pant
    50K+ searches
    Happy Baisakhi images
    20K+ searches
    Indian Army
    20K+ searches
    Israel
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly