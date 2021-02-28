Lucknow, Feb 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh experienced dry and sunny weather on Sunday, the Meteorological department said.

Capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded a low of 17.1 degrees Celsius.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was 11.8 degree Celsius recorded at Najibabad, the official said.

According to the Met office, the weather is most likely to remain dry over the state between March 1-3.

