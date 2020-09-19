New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Dry weather will prevail in Delhi for the next three days, the MeT department said on Saturday.

There has been no rain in the national capital for 11 days.

The last time the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded rainfall (1.3 mm) was on September 8.

The lack of rains pushed the mercury up in Delhi over the last few days.

On Friday, the maximum temperature ranged between 37 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city.

The national capital has recorded 78 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 94.9 mm this month so far.

