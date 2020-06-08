India News | Dry Weather in Most Parts of UP

Lucknow, Jun 8 (PTI) Dry weather prevailed in most parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Jhansi was the hottest place in the state recording a high of 41.1 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological department.

State capital Lucknow recorded a maximum of 38.4 degrees Celsius, and a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Ajay Pandit, A Sarpanch From Anantnag District, Killed After Terrorists Opened Fire At Him.

Jhansi was followed by Kanpur (40.2 degrees Celsius) in terms of the maximum temperature. Allahabad and Agra recorded a high of 39.9 degrees Celsius each. Hamirpur recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT department, the weather is most likely to remain dry in state.

Also Read | Courts Reopen in Pune, Civic Buses Yet to Resume Services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)