New Delhi (India), March 2 (ANI): The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) has launched a project called 'Virangana,' aimed at empowering women from marginalised communities.

Through this project, women from marginalised communities are being enrolled as para-legal volunteers (PLVs).

The training is being provided to victims of sexual offences and acid attacks, transgender individuals, female sex workers, minor female victims of sexual offences who are now adults, voluntary social workers, and members of civil society organisations.

Officers from DSLSA announced that on March 4, these women will be officially enrolled as 'Community PLVs,' also known as "Adhikar Mitra," and will receive official identity cards.

Rajeev Bansal, Member Secretary of DSLSA, informed that the authority will pay these PLVs based on the number of days they are deputed for their services.

"The purpose of this project is not only to provide legal services but also to empower women as leaders in society. These women-centric initiatives aim to empower them to protect their rights and ensure equal treatment for all women," he said.

Out of 250 candidates, 104 were selected, and 80 eventually attended the training.

The authority is organising a week-long celebration starting on Monday and concluding on March 8, in honour of International Women's Day.

Under this project, 40 victims of sexual offenses have been selected for a 30-hour certification course in food and beverages at the Institute of Hotel Management Catering & Nutrition, Pusa (IHM).

The DSLSA Member Secretary mentioned that this course costs between Rs 1.25-1.5 lakh, but the institution has been gracious in accepting our request not to charge anything for this batch starting on March 8.

The authority is also organising a 'Job Fair' for this batch and is in discussions with stakeholders in the hospitality and management sectors, as well as the Union Ministry of Tourism.

Women legal services advocates (LSAs) and women PLVs who have rendered exemplary services will be honoured in the presence of Judges from the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court. (ANI)

