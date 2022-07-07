Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Thursday transferred the graft case against a DSP to the state Vigilance Bureau for further investigation.

In a statement, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said as the bureau is a special investigation agency for probing corruption cases, therefore, it has been decided to handover the case to it to carry out further investigations.

Police on Wednesday had arrested Faridkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lakhvir Singh for allegedly accepting Rs 10 lakh as a bribe from a drug supplier for not naming him in an FIR registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Tarn Taran.

The development had come after the Tarn Taran district police had arrested the drug supplier identified as Pishora Singh from a petrol pump near Patti Morh after recovering 250 grams of opium and Rs 1 lakh drug money from his possession on Sunday.

Pishora, a resident of Model Boparai village in Tarn Taran, was wanted in the FIR dated June 30, 2022, in which his aide Surjit Singh of Mari Megha village in Tarn Taran was arrested.

