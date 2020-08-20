Hyderabad, Aug 20 (PTI) The International Institute of Information Technology (IIITH) here on Thursday said it has been selected for setting up a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) on data driven technologies with a Rs 110 crore funding from the Union Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systemsunder the DST has chosen the IIITH for establishing the hub which will play a pivotal role in developing and promoting data-driven technologies and artificial intelligence and machine learning across the country, it said in a release.

Also Read | Except Taj Mahal And Red Fort, All Monuments in Agra to Reopen From September 1.

IIITH was the only institution outside of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in the initial list of 17 selected TIHs, the release said.

TIH-Data will be a single point source for all data driven technologies on mobility, healthcare, systems, buildings, and India-specific problems.

Also Read | ISRO Will Not Be Privatised, Says Space Organisation’s Chief K Sivan.

It will support projects in the domain areas of TIH to academic, R&D institutions and industry and other funding agencies, participate in international projects, support student start-ups and support incubatees as well as initiate international collaborative projects.

Even as the hub set up is still underway, a special initiative around COVID-19 has already started at the institute.

As part of the RAKSHAK effort by the DST, a project to curate and compile data sets that can be used to address COVID-19 related solutions around diagnostics and treatment protocols have commenced.

Prof P J Narayanan Director IIIT said, This is a great achievement for the institute to be selected as a TIH. We will focus on creating and curating diverse datasets under the Data Foundation being set up under the Hub."

Data and its fair, transparent, and open access are critical to the development of ML-based solutions. Translational research will be a particular focus of the hub.

"Since IIITH has the largest AI research group in the country, we are looking forward to taking our research from lab to land and making significant contributions to data driven technologies, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)