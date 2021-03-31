New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The Delhi Transport Corporation on Wednesday signed an agreement with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) for supply of CNG to DTC buses and also to private vehicles in the national capital, government officials said.

The agreement signed by Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Managing Director of DTC, and A K Jana, Managing Director of IGL, in presence of Transport Minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot shall be operational for 10 years, they said.

Gahlot said IGL will continue to provide CNG for DTC buses and other vehicles in the same professional manner as it used to do earlier, and the relationship of DTC with IGL shall mature further with the execution of the agreement.

According to a government statement, under the agreement, the discount being provided by IGL to DTC on bulk purchase of CNG for its buses has been enhanced to 6.5 per cent, and this would save the corporation around Rs 9.6 crore per annum.

"Further, an increase of rates of land usage fees w.r.t hybrid CNG facilities, meant for supply of green CNG fuel to private vehicles in Delhi, shall earn revenue of Rs 2 crore per annum," it added.

