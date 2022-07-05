New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The Delhi Technological University's failure to assess the sanctioned load in consonance with actual requirement resulted in excess expenditure of Rs 1.55 crore from July 2018 to March 2020, the CAG has pointed out.

According to a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) tabled in Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, the excess expenditure was on account of fixed charges.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Syed Riaz Ahmed, Khunti SDM, Sent to Jail for Sexually Harassing IIT Student.

“Failure of Delhi Technological University (DTU) to assess the sanctioned load in consonance with actual requirement resulted in excess expenditure of Rs 1.55 crore during the period from July 2018 to March 2020 on account of fixed charges,” the report said.

The CAG also flagged extra expenditure following grant of transport allowance at enhanced rates to employees of IIIT-Delhi without prior approval.

Also Read | SpiceJet Shares Decline 2% Over Multiple Incidents of Technical Glitches in Flights.

“Grant of Transport Allowance at enhanced rates to the employees of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi without the prior concurrence of the Finance Department of Delhi government resulted in irregular payment of extra TA amounting to Rs 1.03 crore,” the report added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)