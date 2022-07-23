New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) A delegation of the RSS-affiliated National Democratic Teachers' Front (NDTF) met BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma seeking his intervention on various issues facing DU teachers including grant cut in 12 colleges fully funded by the Delhi government.

The delegation was led by Prof A K Bhagi, who is also Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) president. Bhagi briefed Verma about the issue of grant/fund cuts in the 12 college of the University of Delhi which are fully funded by the kejriwal government.

"This fund cut has resulted in non-payment of salaries, medical bills, arrears etc to teaching and non-teaching employees. Prof Bhagi also informed that CM Kejriwal-led Delhi government has also released irregularly 5 per cent grant to 16 DU colleges which has caused problems in managing the daily affairs of these colleges,” the NDTF said in a statement.

Bhagi demanded that these colleges should be adopted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) if the Delhi government fails to release the full grant on time.

"These colleges lack buildings, laboratories, infrastructure and basic amenities like girl's common room, and washroom," he said.

He also raised the issue of affiliation of the College of Arts (CoA) and requested the MP to intervene in this matter as it is a "clear violation of the statutes of the University of Delhi". According to the statement, Verma has assured the delegation of working proactively to resolve these issues and requested the NDTF leadership to apprise him of such issues on a regular basis.

