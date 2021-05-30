New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Delhi University Students' Union on Sunday said that the varsity should take steps of refunding fees of students who have lost their parents or guardians to Covid.

It also said that final-year students who would not be able to give open book exams (OBE) due to the Covid situation, should be given another chance and the test should be held in two phases, according to a statement.

The union made the demands during a meeting with college student bodies to discuss issues arising in the academic year due to the Covid pandemic.

In the joint statement, DUSU president Akshit Dahiya, vice-president Pradeep Tanwar and joint secretary Shivangi Kharwal said, "We are trying to reach out to every student of Delhi University and will make sure concern of every single student are taken into consideration."

"In the meeting, points were taken into consideration and we will now work in every way to make sure all the grievances can be addressed thoroughly and it is our responsibility to ensure that solutions are well brought up," it said.

Among the issues raised in the meeting was students opting for assignment-based exams (ABE) should be given another chance to submit their assignments and attendance should not be a proportion for evaluation, the statement said.

The meeting was chaired by Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Dahiya and 52 college students' unions participated in it.

It was also taken into notice that final-year students who would not be able to give open book exams (OBE) should be given another chance and hence, OBEs should be held in two phases, according to the statement.

There was also a common view that there should be 100 per cent concession in examination fee for students who would be giving ABE, it stated.

Steps of refunding fees for all those who have lost their parents or guardians to Covid should be taken by university, the statement said.

During the meeting, there was also a discussion on blind students' writer's fee not being sanctioned and for giving two options for the open book examination, it said.

