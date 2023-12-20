New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Delhi and Shriram Institute for Industrial Research (a unit of Shriram Scientific and Industrial Research Foundation) to promote Research and Development.

On this occasion, DU Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Singh said that in today's changing times, institutions must come together for comprehensive utilization of resources. By sharing resources and expertise they can be used for wider benefit.

This MoU was signed by Registrar Vikas Gupta on behalf of DU as the first party and the Director of SRI as the second party as authorized representatives.

This MOU will initially be in force for a period of five years and may be renewed subsequently with the mutual consent of both parties in writing.

Under this MoU, DU and SRI have agreed to collaborate on joint activities including research projects, training, and workshops/conferences in areas of shared facilities and expertise. Under this, both institutions will be able to share the facilities and expertise available in each other's institution.

Under this MoU, experts and scientific staff from the SRI may also visit DU, and reciprocally, teachers, students, and researchers from DU may visit SRI, fostering collaboration to share facilities and expertise between both institutions.

These visits, aimed at sharing facilities and expertise between the institutions, shall be coordinated in advance. The terms, including purpose, duration, and any associated arrangements, will be communicated to ensure a collaborative and productive exchange.

SRI and DU may undertake collaborative research projects in areas of mutual interest. SRI and DU may apply for other collaborative projects or assignments jointly with national and international agencies.

The research scholars/scientists from SRI can register for PhD with DU, having one faculty member of the concerned department of DU and another faculty member from SRI as supervisors as per mutually agreed terms.

At the same time, scientists of SRI may become guides for Ph.D. Students of DU.

DU and SRI may organize workshops/seminars jointly for mutual benefits and may provide short-term training to students, faculty members and scientists of each other's institutions in their areas of specialization by respective Scientist/ Faculty on the request of either Party.

SRI may provide training to the students/ research scholars of DU in areas of Research and Development, Pilot Plant and Innovation Support, Toxicological Studies and Microbiological Studies, Civil & Infrastructure, Environment Protection, Gamma Irradiation Processing, Calibration of equipment /Instruments and Technology Business Incubation.

It is noteworthy that SRI started its operations in 1950 and over 73 years of its existence, SRI has proven its worth by providing applied research, resulting in product development, troubleshooting, reliable product and raw-material quality evaluation etc. Keeping step with the ever-emerging and modifying trends and needs of society, SRI has ventured into different scientific fields, said a press release issued by the University.

At present, SRI operates in the following areas, where its expertise and experience along with advanced scientific equipment exists. (ANI)

