New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The Delhi University Friday told the Delhi High Court that its officials are exploring the best possible solution to address the issue of early results for the students who have got admission in foreign universities for higher studies.

The counsel for Delhi University said till now there are eight students of postgraduate programmes and 180 students of undergraduate courses who have requested for comfort letters to be submitted to foreign universities for admission.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad granted time to the varsity to take a decision on it and listed the matter for further hearing on September 14.

Advocate Mohinder Rupal, representing the Delhi University, said the varsity officials are conferring with each other to come up with the best possible solution to address the anxiety of the students studying in final year undergraduate courses who have applied to foreign universities for admission, so that the comfort letters are worded properly and the aspect of the date of declaration of the results is also dealt with.

The University said students of PG courses, who requested for comfort letters to be sent to foreign universities for admission, can be prioritised for declaring their confidential result.

The high court said, “the aspect of the Cumulative Grade Point Average viz-a-viz Comparative Grade Point Average for assessing the results of the UG final year students is still not clear from the affidavit of the Delhi University. Appropriate light shall be thrown on this issue on the next date of hearing.”

The high court was hearing issues being faced by students who are moving abroad for higher education. The issue cropped up during the hearing of a petition concerning open book examination (OBE) for final year undergraduate DU students.

The varsity had earlier told the court that the results will be declared at the end of October.

