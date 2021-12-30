New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) A Dubai-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the airport here on Thursday for allegedly carrying foreign currency amounting to over Rs 43 lakh without valid documents, a senior officer of the force said.

The passenger was carrying 50,000 euros, 6,000 Saudi Riyal and 440 UAE Dirham. He was intercepted during security checks at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Also Read | Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased by Company Official.

The man was later handed over to the customs authorities as he could not furnish a valid document for carrying the foreign currency, the officer said.

The foreign currency, which was kept in the passenger's handbag, amounts to over Rs 43 lakh, the officer added.

Also Read | Karnataka Urban Local Body Election Results 2021: Congress, BJP Both Claim Victory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)