Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Monday said his upcoming Malayalam crime thriller "Salute" has been pushed from its scheduled release of January 14 due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Salmaan took to Instagram and posted a note, writing that the team had to take the decision keeping the safety of the audiences in mind.

The actor has backed "Salute" under his banner Wayfarer Films.

"We at Wayfarer films are bound to show social responsibility ahead of our personal interests. Just like all of you, we were most excited and eagerly awaiting our next release.

"Owing to recent developments and the spike in Covid-19 and Omicron cases, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the release of 'Salute'. We apologise if we've disappointed you. But in times like this we must prioritise health and safety," the note read.

The "Kurup" star assured his fans that the film will be released "at the earliest".

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film features Salmaan as a cop and also stars Diana Penty.

"Salute" is the latest project to have deferred its release after films like Shahid Kapoor's "Jersey", filmmaker SS Rajamouli's "RRR", Prabhas starrer "Radhe Shyam" and "Valimai", featuring Ajith Kumar had to push their releases due to the pandemic.

According to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, India saw a single-day rise of 1,79,723 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far.

