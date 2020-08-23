Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly decamping with Rs 2.3 crore worth imported cigarettes from a godown in Anand Industrial Estate near Mohan Nagar here on Sunday, police said.

The alleged robbers locked the security guard of the godown inside his room at the premises and looted 189 cartons of imported Marlboro cigarettes, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek Verma told PTI.

He said the incident took place on the night of August 20.

The two men were identified as Virendra Pal and Zafar, both residents of Karawal Nagar in north-east Delhi.

Along with two other persons, the accused duo reached the factory on the night of the incident and decamped with the cigarette cartons kept in the godown, the SP said.

Police caught hold of the truck and the two men on Sunday when they were apparently on their way to deliver the consignment to someone. Three others - Guruji, Salman and Rahul - who were sitting at the back of the vehicle, escaped upon seeing the police.

The truck has been impounded while the cigarette cartons were recovered from the vehicle, the SP added.

A hunt is on to catch hold of the absconding men, Verma added.

