Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6 (ANI): Reacting sharply over the guidelines issued by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for Durga Puja, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday called the guidelines "discriminatory" and "unconstitutional" and demanded the municipal body to revisit the rules.

"It is highly regrettable that the administration imposes such harsh arbitrary rules only during celebrations of Hindu community and turns a blind eye towards celebrations of other faiths. This discriminatory imposition of restrictions is condemnable and patently unconstitutional," reads Surya's letter to BBMP Chief Commissioner.

"I strongly demand that you revisit the rules and prepare a more inclusive, logical set of rules that are necessary for pandemic management only and not regulate the ways and means of celebration, which is best decided by the devotees," he added.

In a guideline issued by BBMP for Durga Puja, the municipal body has said the idol size shall not exceed four feet and there shall not be more than 50 people at a time during prayers.

BBMP said only one idol of Goddess Durga should be installed per ward with the permission of the respective Joint Commissioner of the zone. The puja associations must strictly monitor and adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The municipal body prohibited the distribution of sweets, fruits and flowers. It further said the association shall issue invitation cards for guests with specific timing slots so as to not breach 100 numbers at a time.

Puja associations should not allow more than 10 members at a time for Debi Boron. Sindur Khela should be restricted to a maximum of 10 persons at a time.

BBMP has put a blanket ban on DJ, Dhak or drums during visarjan procession. Visarjan shall be at the public tank/immersion pond as identified and permitted by Zonal Joint Commissioner and Police.

The fervour and festivity surrounding Durga Pooja and Navratri start with Mahalaya on Wednesday. Idols of Goddess Durga are transported to various pandals from today, with the onset of the last round of preparation for the grand festival. (ANI)

