Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reacted to senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's statement on the Global Investors Summit and said that during Nath's time, the state's industrial growth rate was negative.

Speaking to the media, CM Yadav emphasised that his government has made Madhya Pradesh one of the fastest developing states in the country.

"During his time, the industrial growth rate was negative. Because of our government, Madhya Pradesh is among the fastest developing states," Mohan Yadav said.

Targeting the Congress over the burning of Union Carbide waste, the Madhya Pradesh CM said that Pitampur was selected during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government.

"These are the sins of Congress. 10 lakh people had died in the incident during Congress rule. Pithampur was selected during the Congress's Manmohan Singh government. They gave the license. When we put these facts before the Supreme Court, everything became clear. Congress always adopts double standards. It commits sins itself and tries to put the blame on someone else," CM Yadav said.

Kamal Nath on Thursday took a potshot at the state government over the recently concluded Invest MP Global Investors Summit (GIS), asking that it has to be seen how much of it is implemented, stressing that big announcements will not create jobs.

"Investor meet has concluded; now it has to be seen how much of it is implemented. Big announcements will not create jobs. How many investor meets have been held in 10 years, and what were their results?" Nath told reporters in Chhindwara.

State capital Bhopal hosted the two-day Global Investor Summit 2025 at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya from February 24-25. At the summit's conclusion on February 25, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed a press conference and highlighted the summit's outcomes.

"The summit is proving to be a milestone in the economic and industrial history of Madhya Pradesh. Global Investment Summit 2025 (GIS 2025) is being successfully concluded. It is not just a summit but a historic initiative to take the economy of the state to new heights. More than 100 foreign delegates from over 60 countries explored possibilities of investment and business cooperation in Madhya Pradesh," CM Yadav said.

CM Yadav emphasised that over 300 top representatives, including Chairmen, CEOs, and Managing Directors of leading industries, participated in the summit and held one-on-one discussions to unlock investment possibilities in the state. (ANI)

