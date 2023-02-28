New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell will convey a "strong message" on Russia's war against Ukraine and its global consequences, the EU said as the top diplomat embarks on a four-day visit to India from Wednesday to attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting and the Raisina Dialogue.

The EU has been playing a key role in pushing punitive sanctions against Russia as well as to extend all possible support to Ukraine, including military assistance.

The High Representative will also hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on a range of regional and international security issues, both in Europe and in Asia, the EU said in a statement.

It said Borrell will participate in the G20 foreign ministers' meeting on Thursday.

"As Russia's war against Ukraine marks its one-year anniversary, the High Representative will convey a strong message on Russia's blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, and its global consequences, in particular on energy and food insecurity, but also on the importance of a stronger multilateralism system, fit for the future, as well as the crucial need to speed up the green transition to address the existential threats of climate change and biodiversity loss globally," the EU said in a statement.

It said the High Representative will also focus on threats enabled by new technologies, such as disinformation and cybersecurity.

On Wednesday, Borrell is scheduled to deliver a speech at the CII Business Conclave during the plenary on 'India-Europe: Partners for Future Growth'.

"High Representative/Vice-President Borrell will meet the Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. On the agenda will be the bilateral aspects of the strategic partnership and a range of regional and international security issues, both in Europe and in Asia," the EU said.

It said Borrell will participate in a Raisina Dialogue session -- 'The New High Table: Realigning the G20 in a Changing World' -- on Friday. During the visit, Borrell will have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from different continents, to discuss regional and bilateral issues, the EU said.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion and has been pushing for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

