New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Delhi University's academic council on Wednesday approved the first-semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) based on the newly introduced Under Graduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF). Seven council members dissented against the resolution.

The matter will now be sent to the executive council, the DU's top decision-making body, for approval.

Also Read | Gujarat: Five Children Drown to Death in Methan Village.

"FYUP syllabi of all courses on agenda have been passed by the academic council. Seven members of the council issued dissent note," a council member told PTI.

The new curriculum will be implemented from the academic year 2022-23.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 21-Year-Old Man Rapes, Murders 70-Year-Old Woman in Surat; Arrested.

The executive council had in February approved an Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022 (UGCF-2022), as formulated by a National Education Policy cell.

The syllabi of over 100 undergraduate courses passed by a standing committee was tabled for approval during the meeting.

Some of the courses are -- BA (Hons) in Business Economics, BA (Hons) Multi-Media and Mass Communication, BSc in Electronic Science and BSc (Hons) in Microbiology.

The syllabi have been prepared by the course committees and passed by a standing committee. A course committee comprises five professors — two from the department concerned and three college professors.

The dissenting academic council members claimed that over 70,000 students would suffer the "un-academic hurried exercise" through which the DU was trying to claim implementation of the FYUP. Some of the dissenting members are Mithuraaj Dhusiya, Rajesh Kumar, Dr Megh Raj and Naveen Gaur.

"To adopt courses and admit students on the basis of syllabi of first semester papers is extremely unacademic. It is only when all the framework, coursework, syllabi and scheme of evaluation is known that the value of the degree can be understood," the members noted.

They also pointed out that many departments have worked with a select few teachers in creating these courses and syllabi, violating democratic norms of holding meetings of all teachers (general bodies) and working through sub-committees for broad areas.

The feedback of undergraduate teachers has been ignored in many departments, the members alleged.

"The common feeling of all teachers (even those who have participated) is that the decrease in credits for papers is resulting in a huge dilution of core discipline," they said.

The syllabi will now be presented to the executive council and implemented if cleared by it.

The university had earlier implemented the FYUP in 2013, but the programme was scrapped by the Centre. This time, however, the FYUP will be different from the previous one, DU has said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)