Chandigarh, Jan 8 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Punjab minister Rana Gurjeet Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Chautala in his tweet said he had mild fever and has isolated himself.

“Today, due to mild fever, I got an RT-PCR test done, the report of which came positive. I have isolated myself. All those who have come in contact with me in the past 48 hours are requested to get a Covid test done as a precautionary measure,” Chautala said in a tweet.

On Friday, ruling Jannayak Janta Party chief Ajay Singh Chautala, who is also the father of Dushyant Chautala, tested positive for Covid.

Punjab Technical Education Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh in Kapurthala said he tested positive for coronavirus.

He also asked people who came in his contact to get themselves tested for the infection.

