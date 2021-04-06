Jaipur, Apr 6 (PTI) A dust storm hurtling at 40 to 50 kilometres per hour accompanied by light rain is likely in Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu districts of western Rajasthan on Tuesday, a meteorological department official said.

Due to the effect of an active western disturbance, an induced circulatory system is seen being formed over northwest Rajasthan, which is likely to trigger a dust storm accompanied with light rain in Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Churu and Nagaur by afternoon or at night, Director of Jaipur Meteorological Center Radheshyam Sharma said.

From Wednesday, Sharma said the effect of this system will come down and the weather will be dry.

He advised farmers to store their crops that have been harvested at a safe place and urged people not to take shelter under trees if there is thunder along with lightning.

In most parts of the state, the maximum temperature was recorded between 37 and 43.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded between 17.4 and 26.2 degrees Celsius.

