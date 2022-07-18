New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) A delegation of the Delhi University Teachers Association on Monday met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to apprise him of the ongoing financial crisis in 12 Delhi government-funded colleges of the varsity.

The delegation was accompanied by Executive Council Member Monika Arora and Leader of Opposition (LoP) of Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA Ramveer Singh Bidhuri.

The issue of the illegal closure of the College of Arts (CoA) and its conversion into a department under the Ambedkar University of Delhi Government was also discussed, the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) said in a statement.

"DUTA President Prof A K Bhagi informed after the meeting that LG heard about the issue of the ongoing fund crisis in 12 Delhi Govt funded colleges and cross-checked the facts about financial grant needed and so far provided by the Delhi Government," the statement read.

"Prof Bhagi further informed that he has submitted a detailed document showing the deficit of amount in crores for the financial year 2022-23 of these 12 colleges," the DUTA statement added.

DUTA Secretary, Dr Surender Singh said that there is an urgent need to sort out the issue of fund crisis as employees are not getting their arrears, and students and teachers are suffering because of a lack of general infrastructure.

The colleges that are funded by the Delhi government include Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Bhagini Nivedita College, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Maharishi Balmiki College of Education, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Science and Maharaja Agrasen College.

Last month, DUTA urged the vice-chancellor to convene a special meeting of the executive council of the university to consider the "remedial measures" to deal with the current financial crisis in Delhi government-funded colleges.

In the statement dated June 17, the teachers' association said the university should consider the takeover of 12 Delhi government-funded colleges.

It asserted that such colleges are short of funds to pay salaries and other dues to the teaching and non-teaching staff due to the non-release of funds by the Delhi government. PTI VA

