New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Raising concerns over Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Congress on Monday said that it is the duty of the Centre to make all efforts to bring back Indian citizens from the conflict-ridden country without "partisan propaganda".

Issuing a statement, the Congress party said that it is alarmed and distressed over the escalation of military conflict in Ukraine.

"The loss of innocent lives, widespread destruction, mass exodus of people and aggravated human sufferings is unacceptable. We remain gravely concerned about the safety of thousands of Indian students and citizens trapped in war zones," said Congress.

The party further said that it earnestly appeals for an immediate end to all hostilities and the creation of geographically defined humanitarian corridors for safe evacuation respected by both sides. Russia, Ukraine and NATO must engage in sincere negotiations for restoring peace and a lasting resolution of all issues.

"It is the duty of Government of India to make all efforts to bring back our citizens and it is important to remember and recall that India has in the past undertaken successful large-scale operations by its Air Force and Navy to evacuate Indians during Gulf war, Lebanon, Libya and Iraq without indulging in partisan propaganda," said Congress.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk -as independent entities. Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

